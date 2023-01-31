Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2 - 1 Athletic Club; Liga F

STARTING XI

GK: Misa Rodríguez - 6/10: Made some crucial saves although she is having nervy moments with the ball at her feet. Was not at fault for the goal as it was a deflection.

CB: Ivana Andrés - 6/10: Slowly adjusting to playing in the right of a 3-woman defense. Gave the ball away on a few occasions but had some good battles with the Athletic Club left winger.

CB: Kathellen - 7/10: Continues to improve in leaps and bounds and the change in shape has really helped. Was solid all night.

CB: Rocío Gálvez - 8/10: Still our best and outstanding defender. Defended valiantly and also had a few chances to score from set pieces at the other end.

RWB: Athenea Del Castillo - 7/10: Not her most productive outing compared to the Alaves game. She nevertheless provided opening on the right and always tracked back defensively.

CM: Sandie Toletti - 8.5/10: She was superb in everything, defending, ball carrying, line breaking and providing passes in the final third. Brilliant performance.

CM: Claudia Zornoza - 7/10: She was a bit quieter than Toletti but kept the ball ticking along nicely in midfield especially in the first half. Had a great chance to score in the opening minutes but her shot went wide.

LWB: Sofie Svava - 7/10: Was a bundle of energy on the left side and had some good crosses and deliveries into the box which were squandered.

CAM: Caroline Weir - 9/10: Continues to dazzle and she is invaluable to Real Madrid right now. Provided a glorious through ball for Feller's goal and was a constant attacking threat. She needs to be more selfish in some situations though.

CF: Naomie Feller - 7/10: A positive performance full of energy and skill which she capped off with a well taken goal. She's improving massively.

CF: Esther González - 8/10: Typical Esther performance, busy energetic and capped it off with her customary goal.

SUBSTITUTES

Maite Oroz - 6/10: (replaced Esther 64') Gave Real Madrid control in midfield especially at a period where we were really suffering.

Teresa Abelleira - 5/10: (replaced Zornoza 70') Did not have the desired impact as she would've liked in midfield, but she was not lacking in effort.

Nahikari García - N/A: (replaced Feller 80') Came in with 10 minutes to go but it was not enough to make much of an impact. She still showed willingness and effort to press and track the ball down.