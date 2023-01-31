Las Blancas Podcast: Goals change games!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita are joined by Athletic Club and Spanish women’s football expert, Isa, to discuss Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Athletic Club in Liga F.

Talking points:

Team selection and curveball in lineups

Insights into Athletic Club season so far

Nervy opening 10 minutes and lack of control

Real Madrid’s 3+1 buildup scheme and Svava’s aggressive positioning

Pressing structure and effectiveness with Esther and Weir

Athletic Club’s reluctance to press in the first 45 minutes

Toletti’s return to form and her performance as a box-to-box midfielder

Esther’s striker movements in the box

Weir’s ridiculous technical level

Maite’s introduction and impact of Esther’s substitution

Feller’s goal and Weir’s incredible vision

Athletic club’s immediate response and momentum swing

Jone Amezaga ascending to another stratosphere

Paula Arana’s introduction and dynamic with Clara Pinedo

Athletic Club’s press in the second half

The left side of Nerea Nevado and Jone Amezaga

Lack of synergy between Teresa and Toletti

Real Madrid’s drop in press effectiveness with Feller up top

Nahikari for the final five minutes

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Isa (@Orozismo)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)