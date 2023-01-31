Las Blancas Podcast: Goals change games!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita are joined by Athletic Club and Spanish women’s football expert, Isa, to discuss Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Athletic Club in Liga F.
Talking points:
- Team selection and curveball in lineups
- Insights into Athletic Club season so far
- Nervy opening 10 minutes and lack of control
- Real Madrid’s 3+1 buildup scheme and Svava’s aggressive positioning
- Pressing structure and effectiveness with Esther and Weir
- Athletic Club’s reluctance to press in the first 45 minutes
- Toletti’s return to form and her performance as a box-to-box midfielder
- Esther’s striker movements in the box
- Weir’s ridiculous technical level
- Maite’s introduction and impact of Esther’s substitution
- Feller’s goal and Weir’s incredible vision
- Athletic club’s immediate response and momentum swing
- Jone Amezaga ascending to another stratosphere
- Paula Arana’s introduction and dynamic with Clara Pinedo
- Athletic Club’s press in the second half
- The left side of Nerea Nevado and Jone Amezaga
- Lack of synergy between Teresa and Toletti
- Real Madrid’s drop in press effectiveness with Feller up top
- Nahikari for the final five minutes
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Isa (@Orozismo)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
