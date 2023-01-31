 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: 3 More Clasicos

Kiyan and Diego react to this weekend’s action and look ahead to another Clasico series

By Kiyan Sobhani
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • A Flipped narrative: Barcelona winning without playing well; Real Madrid not winning while playing well.
  • Diego’s biggest concern for Barcelona when they play against Real Madrid.
  • How Real Madrid should approach the Barca games
  • A non Real Madrid fan perspective on Vinicius Jr
  • Would we rather 2 Clasicos in the semi-final, or 1 in the final?
  • Upcoming insane schedule for both teams
  • NBA referee tweets
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

