Churros y Tácticas Podcast: 3 More Clasicos

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- A Flipped narrative: Barcelona winning without playing well; Real Madrid not winning while playing well.
- Diego’s biggest concern for Barcelona when they play against Real Madrid.
- How Real Madrid should approach the Barca games
- A non Real Madrid fan perspective on Vinicius Jr
- Would we rather 2 Clasicos in the semi-final, or 1 in the final?
- Upcoming insane schedule for both teams
- NBA referee tweets
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
