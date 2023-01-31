Butragueño: “The players are showing pride and commitment, that makes us optimistic”

Real Madrid will play Barcelona three times over the course a month or so: Twice in Copa del Rey (first leg at the Bernabeu; second leg at Camp Nou), and once in La Liga. It will be a fascinating schedule.

The club’s director of institutional relations, Emilio Butragueño, spoke to the media today and was able to give his reaction to Real Madrid drawing FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, the difficulty of the upcoming schedule, and more.

On drawing Barcelona — time for ‘revenge’?

“Each game is a world of its own. What we want is to win titles, not revenge.

“The first game is at home with the support of the Bernabéu and we will try to get a good result to defend it in Barcelona and be able to be in the final. In the previous Super Cup duel there were a series of circumstances. The team has reacted very well, the match against Real Sociedad was extraordinary in every sense of the game. The team offered everything to win easily. It is the dynamic we need for the coming weeks”.

Does it matter that the second leg is not at the Bernabeu?

“When there is so much equality, I think that the order of the matches may not be so decisive. If we get a good result at the Bernabéu, we will be able to defend it perfectly in Barcelona. It’s played like that and we have to compete with the hope of reaching the final. We have a very difficult step ahead of the rival we’re going to have, but we have to do everything possible”.

On the difficulty of the schedule

“The calendar is very difficult for all the teams. We are going to need all the players. We are seeing it in these last games. Little by little, we are going to recover the injured players. The players are showing pride and commitment, that makes us optimistic”.