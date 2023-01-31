Daily Thread: 31 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

————————

Another Day Another Trophy Competition

Official: Real Madrid will play vs Auckland City/Seattle Sounders/Al Ahly on Wednesday, February 8th at 20:00 CET.



• 3rd place final: Saturday, 11/02 at 16:30

• Final: Saturday, 11/02 at 20:00



All the games will take place in Rabat, Morocco. pic.twitter.com/iw7jwM7Tc0 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 30, 2023

Modric Love From Butragueño

| Butragueño: "Modrić is one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid and of world football, he perfectly represents the values ​​of Real Madrid. He is an example" @teleprensa pic.twitter.com/PGW9aQXoZc — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 30, 2023

Luka Modrić has been awarded at the VII Annual Awards Gala of the Sports Press Association of Madrid for last season's four titles with Real Madrid and his 3rd place with Croatia at the World Cup. Butragueño collected his award. @marca pic.twitter.com/1yzo7puAMf — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 30, 2023

No Signings