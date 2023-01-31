 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 31 January 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

Another Day Another Trophy Competition

Modric Love From Butragueño

No Signings

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid