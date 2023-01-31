Alvaro Rodriguez: “I’m not just a 9”

Real Madrid Castilla forward Alvaro Rodriguez is currently away for international duty as he tries to help Uruguay’s U-20 team lift the South American Youth Championship trophy. Alvaro, one of the most exciting players in Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla, is doing well for Uruguay so far. Last Thursday in their Group B match vs Bolivia, Alvaro scored a hat-trick en route to a 4 - 1 win.

The striker, born in Spain but representing Uruguay, spoke to Uruguayan show ‘Quiero Fútbol’ to explain who his inspirations were, his style of play, and more.

“It was something incredible, I arrived at the hotel and I didn’t believe it, I told my mother: ‘I’m freaking out’,” Alvaro said of his hat-trick. “It’s a dream. I hope I can continue scoring goals with the sky-blue”.

Alvaro says that Fede Valverde has been a huge inspiration for him.

“As I play for Real Madrid, my main figure is Fede Valverde, not primarily because of the player, but because of the person he is, that’s the path I want to take,” Alvaro explained. “Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani, Maxi Gomez are also Uruguayan figures. I try to watch a lot of their videos and practice them afterwards.”

The striker also explained what kind forward he is.

“Before I didn’t play as a ‘9’,” Alvaro said. “So that’s why I know how to move more on the field, I’m not just a nine in the area, that’s why I have more characteristics”.