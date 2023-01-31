Tchouameni completes training session with Real Madrid squad

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni rejoined the team in training this Tuesday and appears ready to make his return to the squad lists as soon as this Thursday, when Los Blancos will host Valencia in La Liga. Tchouameni had been out for almost a month with a calf injury he picked up during the first away match against Villarreal in La Liga.

Tchouameni’s return to the squad means that he will be back in the starting lineup as soon as he’s completely fresh and ready to avoid reinjuring his calf. He’s an undisputed starter in the defensive midfielder spot and while Madrid have managed to survive without him thanks to the performances of Ceballos and Camavinga, it’s clear that Tchouameni will be starting from now on.

Ceballos and Camavinga have earned their minutes though, so it will be interesting to see what Ancelotti decides to do with his rotation.