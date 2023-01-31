OFFICIAL: Mendy out two months with hamstring injury

Real Madrid have published a medical report on Ferland Mendy, who had to leave last week’s match against Atletico de Madrid with a muscle injury.

Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services on our player Ferland Mendy, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semimembranosus muscle in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored.

Source: Realmadrid.com

As always, Real Madrid have not given any kind of estimation on how long Mendy will need to be out, but a report from Cadena COPE says that he will need to miss the next two months, which clearly means that it’s a serious injury.

If the report is accurate, Mendy will miss the two legs against Liverpool and the first leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinals against Barcelona. Ancelotti will have to choose a replacement, but Camavinga has a good opportunity to keep starting if he manages to keep performing at a high level.