Date and time officially announced for Copa del Rey Clasico

After yesterday’s draw, where Real Madrid drew FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, it was a bit unclear when the game would be played as the schedule is extremely condensed. It could’ve been played anywhere between February 28th, March 1st, and March 2nd.

WATCH: Kiyan and Diego react to ‘3 Clasicos’ on our Churros y Tácticas Podcast.

The RFEF clarified everything today, as they announced the time and dates for the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Real Madrid will play Barcelona in the first leg of the semi-finals on March 2nd, 9pm, at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The second leg, which will be played at Camp Nou, will take place on Wednesday April 5th at 10pm.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the bracket, Osasuna will play Athletic Club in the first leg on March 1st, and then the second leg on April 4th. So should Real Madrid advance to the final, they will already know their opponent before they step on to the pitch at Camp Nou.