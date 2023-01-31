Date Revealed for Inauguration of the New Santiago Bernabeu

The New Santiago Bernabeu will be officially presented next December. The stadium is expected to be completed around September or October, but the official inauguration will not be until December after a break in La Liga. This information has been confirmed by Catalina Miñarro, director of ACS, and also the only woman who forms part of the Board of Directors for Real Madrid.

During a press conference held in Murcia, Catalina Minarro answered questions from journalists’. She revealed the dates of the new Santiago Bernabeu inauguration and was asked about Mbappe, Vinicius Junior’s treatment, and the Super League. On Mbappe, Minarro refused to rule anything out: “ I don’t rule anything out with Florentino. If Mbappe wants to sign, and he meets the club’s criteria, he will come. And if not, he won’t come and others will. What I am sure of is that, should the case arise, Florentino will always do what is best for the club”, the Real Madrid director revealed.

When asked about Vinicius Junior and his recent treatment, Minarro was emphatic: “You have to give him more protection because watching him play is a show. The latest displays of racism against him are simply unacceptable,” she replied.

One of the last topics discussed was the future of the Super League. Just today, there was a ruling in favor that prevents sanctioning the founding clubs. Catalina Miñarro has legally defended the project, and reminded journalists that there are also nine other clubs involved, “they continue to be members because they have not left the company “ although due to the “pressures” of UEFA they are not in the front line.