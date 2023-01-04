Open Thread: January 4, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally enjoy your capuccino with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

First Things First

Happy birthday, legend.

Now then... What in Football Heavens was THAT?

Did you catch the last game? First of all, I can understand a 4th division team not having a Santiago Bernabeu-class pitch but that pitch simply didn’t look like it was up-to-standard. As for the game itself, it was one of those games where you say “okay, this can go very wrong...”, but, in the end, a Rodrygo solo golazo saved us the embarassment. Seriously. DID. YOU. SEE. THAT. By all means, a goal worth watching. The tight control, the angle, the aim, the finish... great stuff. A few things things were, of course, pretty much what you’ve come to expect. For example, Hazard didn’t show up again, apart from a few cool flicks.

Fair to Say These two Are Getting Along

Rüdiger y Vini se llevan genial. pic.twitter.com/vo756Z4eq6 — REAL MADRID❤️ (@AdriRM33) January 2, 2023

Agree?

Your Real Madrid fan best game of the year: Manchester City 2nd leg. pic.twitter.com/4ZpmcnFWfb — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 1, 2023

Have a nice day, Madridistas and may the Madridismo be with all of you.