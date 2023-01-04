Managing Madrid Podcast: Cacareño vs Real Madrid Post-game, Copa del Rey 2022 - 2023

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Sam Sharpe discuss:

How disappointed we were in not having Castilla players get more prominent minutes

The case for them to start over some of the other players

The state of the pitch

The offside calls

Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes

Who were the standout performers?

Rodrygo Goes’s goal and performance

3 standout statistics

An insane Alvaro Odriozola stat

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Sam Sharpe (@CastillaStats)