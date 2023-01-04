Alvaro Rodriguez: “hopefully there will be more opportunities like this for which I work every day,”

Real Madrid Castilla forward Alvaro Rodriguez had a memorable night in his career as he made his first team debut off the bench against Cacareño tonight in Copa del Rey action.

Alvaro, who entered the field for Eden Hazard in the second half, spoke to Teledeporte after the game.

“He told me to make an effort, to give everything on the field and to let myself go,” Alvaro said of Ancelotti’s advice. “It’s what I’m good at, fighting until the end and giving everything for the team.

“Now I am going to continue making an effort with my team, which is Castilla, and hopefully there will be more opportunities like this for which I work every day,

“This remains for me a day to remember. It’s a very special day and I’m going to keep it with all my heart. It’s an incredible experience. I don’t even believe it, it’s a dream to be with the people I admire, they are my idols. A few years ago I was watching them on TV,”

Alvaro was also very grateful for Ancelotti and Raul.

“Today I have fulfilled the dream that I have been waiting for so long since I was a child,” the forward explained. “I am very proud, I cannot express in words what I feel at this moment. I want to thank Ancelotti for giving me the opportunity and also my family and my girlfriend. I’d also like to mention my coach from Castilla, Raúl, who has been a great leader”.