Toni Kroos: “In today’s football a midfielder has to know how to do many things”

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos turns 33 years old today, and to celebrate his birthday, the club released a tribute on both their official website and social media, and in one video in particular, had the German answer questions from players from both the men’s and women’s team.

“In today’s football a midfielder has to know how to do many things because it is a very complex position,” Kroos told Claudia Zornoza. “You have to be able to defend and attack because today they also expect assists and goals from midfield.

“You have to be able to read the game. In the midfield there is very little space and very little time for your actions because there are always players who want to steal the ball from you. You have to have technique. Your control is very important so that you can find the best option with a pass”.

Kroos also gave some insight on what makes him such a great passer.

“Training for as many hours as possible,” Kroos explained. “Because it gives you confidence which lets you know you’re not going to fail,”