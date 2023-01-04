Ronaldo Nazario about racist abuse towards Vinicius: “Pathetic, disgusting and embarrassing”

Real Madrid legend and Valladolid president Ronaldo Nazario shared his thoughts about the racist abuse directed towards Vinicius Junior during Real Madrid’s 0-2 win against Valladolid last Friday.

Lamentable, repugnante, vergonzoso, inadmisible. Los racistas y xenófobos no nos representan. @vinijr, todo mi apoyo, respeto y cariño. El @realvalladolid está a disposición de las autoridades para colaborar en la investigación para que los responsables sean apartados del Club. — Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) January 3, 2023

“Pathetic, disgusting, embarrassing and unacceptable. Racists and xenophobic do not represent us. Vinicius, you have all my love and support. Valladolid will work with the authorities to help in the investigation so that those responsible are out of the club. We will not allow racist abuse in our stadium because our fan base isn’t like that and those people do not represent us,” he said.

La Liga officially filed a complaint for the racist insults towards Vinicius, although the same was done after the past Madrid Derby between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid and nothing happened. La Liga and the Spanish authorities will have to work much harder if they truly want to stop this racist abuse from happening.