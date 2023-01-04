 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ronaldo Nazario about racist abuse towards Vinicius: “Pathetic, disgusting and embarrassing”

Valladolid president and football legend Ronaldo Nazario didn’t mince words when talking about the racist abuse towards Vinicius.

By Lucas Navarrete
Ronaldo Stars In A Breakfast Briefing Of The Valladolid Sports Press Association Photo By Photogenic/Claudia Alba/Europa Press via Getty Images

Real Madrid legend and Valladolid president Ronaldo Nazario shared his thoughts about the racist abuse directed towards Vinicius Junior during Real Madrid’s 0-2 win against Valladolid last Friday.

“Pathetic, disgusting, embarrassing and unacceptable. Racists and xenophobic do not represent us. Vinicius, you have all my love and support. Valladolid will work with the authorities to help in the investigation so that those responsible are out of the club. We will not allow racist abuse in our stadium because our fan base isn’t like that and those people do not represent us,” he said.

La Liga officially filed a complaint for the racist insults towards Vinicius, although the same was done after the past Madrid Derby between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid and nothing happened. La Liga and the Spanish authorities will have to work much harder if they truly want to stop this racist abuse from happening.

