Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Proposed rule changes to football; Joao Felix; Ansu; Cristiano / Mendez split

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Simon Hanley tribute

Barcelona vs Espanyol

Robert Lewandowski’s ban and appeal, as well as ensuing confusion

Ansu Fati’s health and future

Should Luis Enrique have played him more?

Has Xavi Hernandez done better than Ronald Koeman?

Lahoz antics

Proposed rule changes from Patrick Ittrich

Atletico Madrid’s first game back

Cristiano Ronaldo / Mendez split

And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

