Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Proposed rule changes to football; Joao Felix; Ansu; Cristiano / Mendez split

Kiyan and Diego are back for the first batch of Churros in 2023

By Kiyan Sobhani
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Simon Hanley tribute
  • Barcelona vs Espanyol
  • Robert Lewandowski’s ban and appeal, as well as ensuing confusion
  • Ansu Fati’s health and future
  • Should Luis Enrique have played him more?
  • Has Xavi Hernandez done better than Ronald Koeman?
  • Lahoz antics
  • Proposed rule changes from Patrick Ittrich
  • Atletico Madrid’s first game back
  • Cristiano Ronaldo / Mendez split
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a rawer version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

