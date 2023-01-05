Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Proposed rule changes to football; Joao Felix; Ansu; Cristiano / Mendez split

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Simon Hanley tribute
- Barcelona vs Espanyol
- Robert Lewandowski’s ban and appeal, as well as ensuing confusion
- Ansu Fati’s health and future
- Should Luis Enrique have played him more?
- Has Xavi Hernandez done better than Ronald Koeman?
- Lahoz antics
- Proposed rule changes from Patrick Ittrich
- Atletico Madrid’s first game back
- Cristiano Ronaldo / Mendez split
- And more.
