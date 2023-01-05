 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: January 5, 2023

Your Thursday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid Training Session
Youre in the army now
Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a beer-and-snacks night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Modric Rejected Al-Nassr Approach?

Apparently, Al-Nassr, among other Saudi Arabian clubs are looking to expand the league’s name (read “influence” or “market share”) by expanding on the list of superstars who play there, after Cristiano Ronaldo’s (salary-wise) big move. According to MARCA, the Blancos No10 was in the Saudi club’s wishlist but rejected the possibility of a move there to stay in Madrid for one more season. This man keeps on giving reasons to love him.

Yeah Yeah I Know...

But I still gotta bring you the news. Hopefully we’ll have better and more reliable news on this soon, so that we can feel more happy than anxious and move on to the next transfer priority (eg fulback(s), Benz day-off’s)

Lemme be Proud of my Son... Again

Enjoy today and may the Madridismo be with ya all.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJNtRz3QIlk
