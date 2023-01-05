Carvajal still questionable for Saturday’s match against Villarreal

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is still questionable for Saturday’s match between Villarreal and Los Blancos, as he wasn’t able to train with the squad on Wednesday. Coach Carlo Ancelotti said that he expected Carvajal to be ready for the clash in Villarreal, but the defender will have to rejoin the squad soon in order to be available.

Carvajal’s absence would be important for Madrid, as he is the team’s undisputed starter on the right side of the defensive line. Furthermore, Villarreal are a dangerous attacking team with quality players on the flanks, so they will probably be targeting Madrid’s right side even more now.

Carvajal could still rejoin the squad either today or tomorrow, although he and also coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely take a cautious approach with his physical problems knowing how tough and busy the schedule is for Real Madrid during the next few months.