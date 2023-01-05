Cacareño head coach hits back at Ancelotti

Following Real Madrid’s narrow 0 - 1 win over Cacareño in Tuesday night’s Copa del Rey action, the club’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti stated his disappointment with the pitch.

“It was impossible to play,” Ancelotti told the media in the post-game press conference. “You couldn’t play short passes, so we played longer balls and I think we adapted well. For me, this isn’t football. It’s another sport and that’s nice because smaller teams can compete with the bigger teams. That’s nice for fans, but fans do also want to watch football.”

Today on Spanish radio, on SER’S ‘El Larguero’, Cacareño head coach Julio Cobos took the time to respond to Ancelotti’s comments.

“I think that it is football... Besides, Ancelotti is older and has played in much worse fields than these,” Cobos said. “I was surprised that Ancelotti said this... I am going to tell you one thing: In the previous tie, Coria played in their field against Real Sociedad... who scored five. And the field was like ours. The Real Sociedad players knew how to understand it perfectly. I mean, the field is good or bad for everyone”.

“I believe that when a field is bad, the teams that have more technical players need three touches and they need one to control the ball,” Cobos continued. “These are excuses,”

