OTD 20 years ago: Zidane’s masterclass vs Valencia

It was an unforgettable night at the Bernabeu and a terrific start to the new year, and it was, somehow.... 20 years ago?! On January 5th 2003, Real Madrid took the field to host one of the best sides in Valencia’s history.

Real Madrid’s line-up that day is below, and the names on paper alone are enough to give you goosebumps:

Starting XIs

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Casillas; Salgado, Hierro, Helguera, R.Carlos; Conceicao, Makelele; Figo, Raul, Zidane; Ronaldo

Valencia (4-2-3-1): Palop; Torres, Ayala, Pellegrino, Carboni; Baraja, Albelda; Rufete, Aimar, Fabio Aurelio; Carew

Real Madrid won the game 4 - 1, thanks to goals from Ronaldo Nazario, Zinedine Zidane, Guti, and Javier Portillo.

But let it be known that outside his goal, Zidane also had two gorgeous assists, and some incredible touches all game.

La Liga released a short video on Zidane’s performance today:

20 years ago today. Will never forget this one. I remember Dad and I were certain Zidane was an alien. One of my favourite Zizou performances ever. https://t.co/5C04RArrUD — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) January 5, 2023

Where were you when this happened?