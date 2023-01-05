 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTD 20 years ago: Zidane’s masterclass vs Valencia

One of the best performances from the immortal Zizou in a Real Madrid shirt

By Managing Madrid
/ new
Real Madrid French Zinedine Zidane (R) j Photo credit should read PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images

It was an unforgettable night at the Bernabeu and a terrific start to the new year, and it was, somehow.... 20 years ago?! On January 5th 2003, Real Madrid took the field to host one of the best sides in Valencia’s history.

Real Madrid’s line-up that day is below, and the names on paper alone are enough to give you goosebumps:

Starting XIs

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Casillas; Salgado, Hierro, Helguera, R.Carlos; Conceicao, Makelele; Figo, Raul, Zidane; Ronaldo

Valencia (4-2-3-1): Palop; Torres, Ayala, Pellegrino, Carboni; Baraja, Albelda; Rufete, Aimar, Fabio Aurelio; Carew

Real Madrid won the game 4 - 1, thanks to goals from Ronaldo Nazario, Zinedine Zidane, Guti, and Javier Portillo.

But let it be known that outside his goal, Zidane also had two gorgeous assists, and some incredible touches all game.

La Liga released a short video on Zidane’s performance today:

Where were you when this happened?

More From Managing Madrid

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJNtRz3QIlk
Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid