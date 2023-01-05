Managing Madrid Podcast: The Camavinga’s future mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Will Eduardo Camavinga get upset if Jude Bellingham is signed and Luka Modric and Toni Kroos stay?

State of the field vs Cacareño and the safety of the players

Is Eden Hazard hopeless?

Which right-back should Real Madrid sign?

Should we have brought Sergio Reguilon back?

How did Lucas become a Denver Nuggets fan?

And more.

