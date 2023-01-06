Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Villarreal

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s match against Villarreal in La Liga, which will kick off at 16:15 CET.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Lucas V., Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr. and Rodrygo.

The regulars are back with the team and Ancelotti won’t be expected to make many rotations in this one. Carvajal wasn’t included in the squad list as he’s still recovering from a small physical problem he picked up during the match against Valladolid.

This match will be the last before Real Madrid travel to Saudi Arabia to play in the 2023 Spanish Supercup.

Villarreal have a quality team and while they haven’t performed at a very high level so far this season, they will be a threat at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/07/2023

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

