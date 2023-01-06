Managing Madrid Podcast: Villarreal vs Real Madrid Preview, La Liga 2022 - 2023

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

The difference between Unai Emery and Quique Setien

Villarreal’s injuries

Their current form

A new interesting lineup from Setien?

Rulli’s transfer

Pepe Reina!

Juan Foyth’s return and his battle vs Vinicius Jr

Other key matchups

Dani Carvajal’s absence

Threats of Baena and Samu

Real Madrid’s XI

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)