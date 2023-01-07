Open Thread: January 7, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a movie night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Carlo’s Quotes on the Midfield and Bellingham Situation

“There are a lot of youngsters, like Enzo [Fernandez], and a lot of midfielders who are coming through, some of them Spanish,” Ancelloti told the press. “Bellingham is one of them, but I’ll stick with my midfielders, who are very good, especially the youngsters, like Valverde, Camavinga and Tchouameni. We have a lot of young players.”

(via MARCA)

Yet Another Reminder of How Lucky (or Smart) you Are to Support Real Madrid in this Era

UEFA Real Madrid League pic.twitter.com/3tkKZkUlKo — Real Madrid Xtra (@RealMadridXtra) January 6, 2023

Ladies & Gents... Your Ideal Uncle Flo

Here’s the mood lift of the day. Florentino Perez spending some time with the “younguns” during the Christmas dinner.

Real Madrid Christmas dinner pic.twitter.com/Y7lwyoeQF0 — Ele (@EleModric) January 5, 2023

Reminiscing... Again

This is an interesting take. I’d argue that there’ve been cleverer transfer windows, with less money and/or fewer transfers, depending on the existing roster, but, damn, that window was something else.