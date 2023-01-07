Villarreal vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Villarreal in what’s expected to be a tough away game for Los Blancos right ahead of the Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia. This should be the first game after the break where Ancelotti starts his best available lineup.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Villarreal predicted XI: Reina, Kiko, Albiol, Torres, Moreno, Parejo, Baena, Capoue, Chukwueze, Pino, Moreno.

Villarreal have not been particularly impressive so far this season, especially since coach Unai Emery left the club to join Aston Villa. Quique Setien has bounced back a little from what was a very disappointing start to his Villarreal career, and he has a talented team with some quality players on the offensive line like Gerard Moreno, Yeremi Pino or Chukwueze.

Madrid will need to play this game with intensity if they want to score the three points at La Ceramica.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/07/2023

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

