Villarreal vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid travel to Villarreal to face the Yellow Submarine, who are a strong team at home even after the departure of coach Unai Emery. Los Blancos will likely use their best available lineup here for the first time after the World Cup break, as the veterans got the opportunity to get some rest during the Copa del Rey match against Cacereño.

Ancelotti’s men will travel to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercup after this match, so the schedule is getting busier and busier for Madrid. The Italian coach will just have to keep his fingers crossed so that everyone stays healthy and fresh for what’s going to be a very tough second half of the season.

Modric, Kroos, Tchouameni and Valverde will likely be deployed in the center of the field for Madrid, given that Villarreal like to keep control of the ball and tempo of the game.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/07/2023

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

