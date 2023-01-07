CONFIRMED lineups: Villarreal vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Villarreal in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Villarreal starting XI (TBC): Reina, Kiko, Albiol, Torres, Moreno, Parejo, Baena, Capoue, Chukwueze, Pino, Moreno.

As expected, Ancelotti has decided to start his best available lineup for what’s going to be a tough away game for Real Madrid. Valverde will return to the right side of the midfield with Tchouameni, Kroos and Modric in the midfield line. Militao replaces Carvajal in the starting XI, so both Rudiger and Alaba start in the center.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/07/2023

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.