Real Madrid draw Villarreal in Copa del Rey’s Round of 16

Real Madrid have drawn Villarreal in the draw for the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16, which will be played in 10 days time. The single-elimination game will be played at Villarreal’s Estadio La Cermica and the final date and kick-off time is yet to be announced.

This is a tough draw for Madrid, as more manageable opponents were still in the draw. Facing Villarreal away from the Bernabeu this early in the competition is not ideal and coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely have to stop making rotations if he wants to advance to the next round of the domestic competition.

This match against Villarreal in the Copa del Rey will be the first game for Los Blancos after the Spanish Supercup, which will be played in Saudi Arabia next week. It will be a while before Madrid play another game in La Liga, so it will be interesting to see how Ancelotti manages his squad.