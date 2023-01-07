Preview, Squad List, Team News: Madrid CFF vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

The first match of 2023 for Real Madrid Femenino is none other than a Madrid derby vs Madrid CFF. Las Blancas’ last league match of 2022 was the derby against Atlético Madrid, and, naturally, the new year has to start with another derby.

Preview

Real Madrid go into the Matchday 14 of Liga F sitting on the 3rd place on the table with 2 games in hand.

Las Blancas should’ve played one more league game toward the end of December and it should’ve been against Real Sociedad, but the match had to be postponed because of the poor schedule organization. Thus, this will be their first league game since 11th December.

Madrid CFF is known as a very physically strong team and the players like Racheal Kundananji is expected to be great threat to the Real Madrid goal. Alberto Toril is expected to put up a safer line-up rather than the experiment with 3-5-2 which is a more offensive approach.

The match is on Sunday, January 8, at 18:00 CET.

GK: Misa, Gérard, Sofía

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Feller, Athenea

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision), Toletti (unknown)

Athenea is back in squad after being unavailable for the Vllaznia match two weeks ago due to a blow she suffered a match before. All the other players that were dropped due to illness are back as well which almost completes the squad list with only Toletti missing due to unknown reasons.