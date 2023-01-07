Ancelotti: “Villarreal were better than us and deserved to win”

Following Real Madrid’s 2-1 defeat to Villarreal, Carlo Ancelotti addressed the loss in his post-match press conference and admitted that the Yellow Submarine were the better side and deserved to win. He stated: “I think it was an even and competitive game, but Villarreal were better than us. So, they deserved to win. It wasn’t a good game from us, especially defensively. We didn’t defend well, we weren’t compact, they could play many balls between the lines and we were too open when in low block. The back four and the midfield struggled. We were dangerous in some aspects, but we didn’t have as much control as we usually do. We need to work hard to solve these problems.”

Ancelotti on the team’s physical condition

The coach dismissed the notion that the World Cup fatigue was a reason for this defeat, stating: “I think the team is quite fresh. We gave some rest to those who had played the full match the other day. I don’t think today was a physical problem, because you could see that we pushed really hard towards the end.”

Ancelotti on picking Militão at right-back

With Dani Carvajal out, Lucas Vázquez was expected to start at right-back, but Éder Militão was chosen instead. Asked to explain this decision, Ancelotti said: “We decided that because we didn’t want to start Lucas again after he’d played the whole game vs Cacereño. He was a little tired. We put Militão, who did well at right-back with Brazil at the World Cup. The problem wasn’t him, it was the team in general.”

Ancelotti on how the handball rule is changing football

Discussing the two penalties, the Italian said that both were indeed spot kicks, but that football has been altered by the way the handball rule is implemented through VAR. He said: “Football has changed. There are clear rules about handballs and when it hits the arm when it’s not near the body then it’s a penalty. It doesn’t matter if it’s from a slip. Both calls were correct, but I don’t think football fans want to see penalties like this. The referees have to respect these rules, though. I’m not going to say ‘it’s not football’ again, like I did in the last press conference and which caused a storm!”