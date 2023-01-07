Managing Madrid Podcast: Villarreal 2 - 1 Real Madrid, La Liga 2022 - 2023

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

The first time in Real Madrid’s history where a Spaniard did not start

The list of all of Real Madrid’s problems against Villarreal

Juan Foyth vs Vinicius Jr

The confusion between Eder MIlitao and Antonio Rudiger

The lack of production from the right wing

Going over Some of Real Madrid’s misses

Carlo Ancelotti’s post game quotes

The problem with Real Madrid’s full-backs

Toni Kroos’s performance

Ancelotti’s subs

The handball rule

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)