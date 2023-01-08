Setien: “We were effective in our press”

Following his side’s 2 - 1 win over Real Madrid at home, Villarreal head coach Quique Setien spoke to the media in the post-game press conference to give his analysis of the match.

“We started well, dominating the rival’s half and generating chances,” Setien said after the game. “We suffered a few occasions but were positive in both directions”.

Setien also spoke about Villarreal’s press, which was implemented as early as the first minute and gave Real Madrid all kinds of problems.

“We focused on this aspect in this match because if you let Madrid have the ball it will create more problems for you,” Setien explained. “We have had predisposition and we were effective in our press. I’m happy for the match.”

Setien was also asked about the two handballs in the box which led to a respective penalty for each team.

“I have not seen the penalties,” Villareal’s coach said. “I will see it now when I have a television.”