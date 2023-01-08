Open Thread: January 8, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d definitely not rewatch last night’s game with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Abysmal Display

Well, that was an underwhelming performance, alright. It’s three points dropped, for sure, and now Barcelona have the chance to go three points clear if they beat Atletico in today’s derby match. I think what hurts more than the points lost and the spanking, is the way that this happened. Los Blancos never looked competent enough to beat Villarreal. In fact, I’m inclined to say they never made the upshift from second gear.

Courtois had a nice game, which everyone saw coming, Benzema missed a chance he’d bury 99 times out of a 100 (valiant defending though) ad Vini... well, Vini had a bad office day. And then, there’s that pass by Mendy... Yeah, I think you understand what I’m getting at here. Deinitely a bad matchday. Villarreal were clearly the better team out there. What’s more is that we actually have to face the same team in the CdR. I think I know which side you guys are betting on.

Villarreal hand Real Madrid their second La Liga loss of the season pic.twitter.com/ZmMGaAov5I — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 7, 2023

This is a Little Disappointing

...given Real Madrid are the biggest club in Spain. You guys commented on this during the game as well.