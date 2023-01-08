Madrid CFF vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Football is back and Real Madrid’s first match of 2023 is a derby vs Madrid CFF in matchday 14 of Liga F.

With an almost full squad (excluding Toletti), Alberto Toril’s side is facing a very physically strong rival on their home ground. The last time these two teams faces each other in Madrid CFF’s ground (which was changed from last season), Las Blancas managed a late comeback. After conceding in the first half, to tying 12 minutes before the end, to scoring two more goals in the added time, the last year’s Madrid derby was a real show.

The biggest threat to Real Madrid’s goal is expected to be Racheal Kundananji with her incredible speed and skill to penetrate the defensive line. The hosts of this match have been through a major change with Maria Pry as their head coach who helped the team gain an impressive form and put them on the current 5th place on the table and possible fight for one of the Champions League spots.

How to Watch

Date: 08/01/2023

Time: 18:00 CET (12 pm ET)

Venue: Fernando Torres stadium

Available streaming: DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube