Starting Lineups: Madrid CFF vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Matchday 14 of Liga F brings us a Marid derby between Madrid CFF and Real Madrid.

For this match, Alberto Toril reverted to the usual formation with 4 at the back. Sofie Svava is back in the starting line-up, benching Olga. Athenea is back too after suffering a small injury three weeks ago and not being available for the last match of 2022. The midfield consists of Maite, Weir and Zornoza and the attack is Toril’s usual choice of Athenea-Esther-Feller. Kenti is the captain as Ivana is starting from the bench.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Rocío, M. Oroz, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Zornoza, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Gérard, Teresa, Ivana, Olga, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Freja Siri

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Madrid CFF XI: Paola, Racheal, Lauren, Monica, Cometti, Laurita, Karen, Gabi N., Flor B., Itzi P., Ana G.

Subs: Natalia, Aida, Lucia, Estela, Grace, Cris, Villafañe, Marina, Alba Ruiz

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

How to Watch

Date: 08/01/2023

Time: 18:00 CET (12 pm ET)

Venue: Fernando Torres stadium

Available streaming: DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube