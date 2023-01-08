 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starting Lineups: Madrid CFF vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Athenea is back.

By kanifroh
/ new
Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - Liga F Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Matchday 14 of Liga F brings us a Marid derby between Madrid CFF and Real Madrid.

For this match, Alberto Toril reverted to the usual formation with 4 at the back. Sofie Svava is back in the starting line-up, benching Olga. Athenea is back too after suffering a small injury three weeks ago and not being available for the last match of 2022. The midfield consists of Maite, Weir and Zornoza and the attack is Toril’s usual choice of Athenea-Esther-Feller. Kenti is the captain as Ivana is starting from the bench.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, K. Robles, Rocío, M. Oroz, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Zornoza, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Gérard, Teresa, Ivana, Olga, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Freja Siri

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Madrid CFF XI: Paola, Racheal, Lauren, Monica, Cometti, Laurita, Karen, Gabi N., Flor B., Itzi P., Ana G.

Subs: Natalia, Aida, Lucia, Estela, Grace, Cris, Villafañe, Marina, Alba Ruiz

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

How to Watch

Date: 08/01/2023

Time: 18:00 CET (12 pm ET)

Venue: Fernando Torres stadium

Available streaming: DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid