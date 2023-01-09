Player Ratings: Madrid CFF 0 - 4 Real Madrid; Liga F

Starting XI

GK: Misa Rodriguez - 8/10: Was brilliant coming out and playing as a sweeper keeper, especially with Kundananji wreaking havoc with her pace running from behind our defenders. Made some good saves especially in the first half.

RB: Kenti Robles - 7/10: Solid game from today’s captain, steady at the back and tried to provide attacking impetus whenever she could, going forward.

CB: Kathellen - 9/10: Put her body on the line twice as she had battles with Kundananji and Gabriela all game. Was really smart in defending despite her lack of pace against the Zambian forward. Still needs to improve her long-range passing but was solid all game.

CB: Rocio Galvez - 8/10: Another solid display from the Spaniard who along with Kathellen did brilliantly to ward off the Madrid CFF attack. Matched Kundananji in strength and helped Svava defend the left side.

LB: Sofie Svava - 7/10: Did brilliantly to set up the cross for the first goal beating a couple of defenders. Had a good first half. Slowed down a bit in the second half but was largely solid all game.

CDM: Claudia Zornoza - 6/10: Played as the deepest midfielder today and was much better than in the last games of 2022. Looks like the holiday rest did her well and she dictated the play while helping the team have composure in midfield, especially in the first half when the press was intense.

CM: Maite Oroz - 8/10: Was outstanding. Allowed the team to hold on to the ball under immense pressure and provided some dangerous passes on the counter for the likes of Feller and Athenea.

RW: Athenea Del Castillo - 6/10: Coming back from injury, Athenea did well and was really dangerous on the break. Had a good moment where she skipped past a defender and pulled a teasing cutback which was blocked. A good showing from her and hopefully can regain her early season form.

AM: Caroline Weir - 8/10: It doesn’t matter whether she’s playing great or not she always impacts the game to the team’s benefit. She was superb today and despite losing some balls in midfield, she managed to pre-assist Esther’s second goal and scored an absolute screamer - her trademark - in the second half. She’s on six goals now and looking like a good bet to hit double figures.

LW: Naomie Feller - 7/10: Now a fully-fledged starter, Feller showed good awareness and industry especially helping Svava in defense and was a willing runner, always taking on the opposing defenders. Could’ve had a goal after some neat interplay between her, Nahikari, and Maite.

CF: Esther Gonzalez - 8/10: Continues to rack up goals despite the noise surrounding her future. That her 31st goal for Real Madrid, worked hard, dropping deep to help the midfielders. She seemed energized after the holiday break.

Substitutes

Ivana Andres - 6/10: (replaced Rocio 58’) Did a good job when she came on. She stabilized the defense and provided leadership to see the game out.

Teresa Abelleira -6/10: (replaced Athenea 58’) Calmed the game down after the 3rd goal and established control for the team.

Nahikari Garcia - 6/10: (replaced Esther 70’) Got 20 minutes which is a good sign and was busy, industrious and almost provided Feller with an assist. Hopefully she gets more minutes in the second half of the season.

Freja Oloffson - N/A: (replaced Feller 85’) Came in with 5 minutes to go to provide extra defensive cover.

Olga Carmona - N/A: (replaced Zornoza 89’) Was introduced too late to have any impact on the game.