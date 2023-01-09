Real Madrid publish statement supporting Benzema and Zidane after quotes by French Football Federation president

Real Madrid have published an official statement showing support to club legends Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema after French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet talked about them during an interview with RMC.

When asked about Zidane and his candidacy to coach the French national team, Le Graet was particularly disrespectful.

“Zidane to Brazil? I couldn’t care less. Had he reached me to coach the French national team I wouldn’t have picked up the phone. You should do a special show so that he finds a new club,” said Le Graet.

He also shared some words about the recent Benzema controversy.

“I don’t care about what his inner circle says, Benzema went back to training when the World Cup had already ended, not before. I admire his career, it’s a pity he got injured and I’m sorry for that. I don’t care what people say, the team worked really well. Had Karim been there, we wouldn’t have used Giroud and perhaps we would’ve scored less goals,” he added.

Here’s Real Madrid’s statement about these quotes:

Real Madrid C. F. laments the unfortunate comments made by the president of the French Football Federation, Nöel Le Graët, regarding Zinedine Zidane, one of the world’s biggest sporting legends.

These remarks show a lack of respect for one of the most admired figures by football fans around the world and our club is awaiting an immediate correction. Zinedine Zidane, World and European champion representing his country, amongst many other honours, he embodies the values of the sport and has proven this throughout his professional career as a player and as a coach.

The statements by the president of the French Football Federation are inappropriate for someone holding such representation and are in themselves unsuitable, like those he also made about our captain Karim Benzema, current Ballon d’Or, Nations League champion with France in 2021 and winner of 5 Champions Leagues, amongst many other honours.

Source: Realmadrid.com