Tempest : 9 January 2023

Real Madrid struggles continue..

Ancelotti is known for keeping his cool under pressure but he’s going to need another small miracle to arrest the slide. Real Madrid have not recovered since the early season slump which was largely caused by Karim’s poor form and later his absence. Karim has since recovered by the squad has not.

The Players have to stand up before its too late

Real Madrid have a world class squad despite all the complaints from the fans about lack of firepower and shortages in at fullback. Karim will have to rally the troops which shouldn’t be as difficult as its starting to seem.

A Young Leader?

Vinicius Jr needs to get his head back to where it was in the first half of last season. He’s allowed social issues to influence his game and distract from what he does best. There’s a lot more to come from Vinicius but as long as opposition fans and players know exactly how to get under his skin and stifle him mentally, then they don’t have to worry about his talent.

In Defense of GOATness

