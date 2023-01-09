OFFICIAL: Tchouameni and Alaba suffer calf injuries

Real Madrid players Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba are injured, according to a report from Real Madrid’s official website. Tchouameni suffered a calf injury during Monday’s training session while Alaba picked up a similar injury during the match against Villarreal last Saturday, per that same report.

The two of them will miss the upcoming Spanish Supercup and will likely be out when Madrid face Villarreal in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 16 as well. Whether they will be back for Madrid’s next match in LaLiga against Athletic Bilbao remains to be seen, but coach Ancelotti will likely be cautious with these two injuries.

Rudiger will replace Alaba in the starting XI, while Ancelotti will have to make a decision about his midfield. Kroos could play the anchor role with Valverde and Modric as the central midfielders, but Camavinga could very well replace Tchouameni as the defensive midfielder if needed.