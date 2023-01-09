Real Madrid announce squad for Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid have published their squad list for the Spanish Supercup held in Saudi Arabia, which will kick off this Wednesday with the Semifinals against Valencia.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, D. Ceballos and Mario Martín.

Attackers: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Neither Aurelien Tchouameni nor David Alaba will travel with the rest of the team after the club announced this Monday that they’re injured. On the other hand, backup striker Mariano Diaz is back with the team having recovered from the ankle injury he suffered in training.

It will be interesting to see what Ancelotti has in mind in terms of his management of the squad in this competition and also in next week’s match against Villarreal in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SPANISH SUPERCUP

Date: 01/11/2023

Time: 20:00 CET, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

