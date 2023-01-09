Mbappe and other France stars show their support for Zidane; Le Graët apologizes

France Football president Noël Le Graët had some very disrespectful comments towards two Real Madrid legends — Zinedine Zidane, Karim Benzema — which Real Madrid officially responded to today. Both Le Graët’s comments, and the club’s response, can be found here.

Le Graët’s comments did not sit well with anyone, and the backlash towards what he said, as well as the support for Zidane and Benzema, has been the best part of this story.

France star Kylian Mbappe took to his social media after Le Graët made the comments.

“Zidane is France,” Mbappe said on his Twitter. “The legend cannot be disrespected.”

Other former French footballers, like Djibril Cissé, Youri Djorkaeff, and Franck Ribéry also showed their support.

Le Graët, meanwhile, tried to save face by backtracking and apologizing for his comments.

“These clumsy comments have created a misunderstanding,” Le Graët said in a statement. “I would like to personally apologize for these comments that do not reflect my thoughts or my consideration at all for the player he was and the coach he has become”