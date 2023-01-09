 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mbappe and other France stars show their support for Zidane; Le Graët apologizes

By Managing Madrid
/ new
Real Madrid CF’s Zinedine Zidane and Kylian Mbappe of PSG... Photo by Manu Reino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

France Football president Noël Le Graët had some very disrespectful comments towards two Real Madrid legends — Zinedine Zidane, Karim Benzema — which Real Madrid officially responded to today. Both Le Graët’s comments, and the club’s response, can be found here.

Le Graët’s comments did not sit well with anyone, and the backlash towards what he said, as well as the support for Zidane and Benzema, has been the best part of this story.

France star Kylian Mbappe took to his social media after Le Graët made the comments.

“Zidane is France,” Mbappe said on his Twitter. “The legend cannot be disrespected.”

Other former French footballers, like Djibril Cissé, Youri Djorkaeff, and Franck Ribéry also showed their support.

Le Graët, meanwhile, tried to save face by backtracking and apologizing for his comments.

“These clumsy comments have created a misunderstanding,” Le Graët said in a statement. “I would like to personally apologize for these comments that do not reflect my thoughts or my consideration at all for the player he was and the coach he has become”

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid