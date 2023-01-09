Managing Madrid Podcast: Fran Garcia, Zidane, Bale.

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Why Lucas was disappointed with the Ceramica experience

Eder Militao’s performance at right back

When was the last time Real Madrid didn’t have attacking full-backs on both wings?

A Fabio Coentrao swoon segment

Why it’s problematic to have both of your wing-backs not attacking.

Should Fran Garcia be brought back immediately?

Is Alvaro Odriozola good enough to get more minutes?

Why did we bring him back from Fiorentina?

Are Real Madrid worried about their relationship with Rayo Vallecano?

David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni’s injuries

Peak Luis Figo vs peak Gareth Bale

La Gaet’s horrible comments on Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)