Preview, Squad List, Team News: Granadilla Tenerife vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Preview

Real Madrid faces Granadilla on Tenerife in the third matchday in Liga F. Even though it’s the third matchday, it’s only the second played match in the league campaign.

There was an international break right after the first match of the season which made this season for Las Blancas even more complicated. On top of the tight schedule that begins in October with matches every 3 days, the team has lost Caroline Weir for the remainder of the season. The Scot has ruptured her ACL during the international break in Scotland’s match against Belgium. The tests done in Madrid confirmed what everyone feared and Real Madrid has lost without its highest goal scorer and assist provider of the 2022/23 season.

Granadilla is always a challenging team to face that always bring a physical aspect in their games. When added the fact their home ground has artificial grass, this is most possibly one of the highest physically demanding games of the entire league campaign. Las Blancas won their away game against Granadilla last season, but lost at home, however the 3 points gained on Tenerife didn’t lack drama as the white club had to take the lead 3 times for the game to finally finish in Real’s favor, with the winning goal by Sandie Toletti.

Goalkeepers: Misa, Chavas

Defenders: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Oihane, Kathellen, Svava

Midfielders: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

Forwards: Bruun, Raso, Møller, C. Camacho, Linda C., Feller, Athenea

Ivana is in the squad for the first time since the preseason started but Caroline Weir has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury. There are no incorporations of academy players this time.