UDG Tenerife vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

After winning their first Liga F match this season, Real Madrid are hungry for more after the international break. Matchday 3 brings us the ever so infuriating match on Tenerife against Granadilla.

Granadilla are always a challenging team to face that always bring a physical aspect into their games. With the added factor that their home ground has artificial grass, this is most possibly one of the highest physically demanding games of the entire league campaign, if not the most demanding one. Las Blancas won their away game against Granadilla last season, but lost at home, however the 3 points gained on Tenerife didn’t lack drama as the white club had to take the lead 3 times for the game to finally finish in Real’s favor. The winning goal was scored by Sandie Toletti in the closing minutes of the encounter.

The international break that took place the last two weeks of September made this season for Las Blancas even more complicated. On top of the tight schedule that begins in October with matches being every 3 days, the team has lost Caroline Weir for the remainder of the season. The Scot has ruptured her ACL during the international break in Scotland’s match against Belgium. The tests done in Madrid confirmed what everyone feared and Real Madrid has now lost without its highest goal scorer and assist provider of the 2022/23 season.

How to Watch

Date: 01/10/2023

Time: 12:00 CEST (6am ET)

Venue: Campo de fútbol de Adeje

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football on YouTube