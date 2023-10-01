Starting Lineups: UDCA Tenerife vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

With the absence of Caroline Weir, Zornoza is back to the starting XI playing alongside Teresa and Toletti. Athenea starts on bench this time with Hayley Raso taking her place. The Australian debuted in the last match and already in her second match she accompanies Linda and Bruun in the starting line-up. The rest of the line-up is the same as against Valencia, just in a 4-3-3 formation instead of 4-2-3-1 in which the team has gotten used to playing with Weir.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Toletti, Olga, Bruun, Oihane, Kathellen, Raso, Linda C., Zornoza

Subs: Chavas, K. Robles, Ivana, M. Oroz, Moller, C. Camacho, Feller, Athenea, Svava, Freja Siri

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Granadilla Tenerife XI: Aline Reis, Agus Barroro, Thaís, Koko Ange, Blom, Claire, N. Ramos, Clau Blanco, B. Beltran, Patri Gavira, Monday G.

Subs: Noelia Ramos, A. Marrero, Babajide, Okoronkwo, Sandra, María Jose, Tati Cruz, Lidia Sanchez

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 01/10/2023

Time: 12:00 CEST (6am ET)

Venue: Campo de fútbol de Adeje

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football on YouTube