Managing Madrid Podcast: Girona 0 - 3 Real Madrid, La Liga 2023 - 2024

A shaky start!

Thoughts on Real Madrid’s starting XI

Eduardo Camavinga’s LB performance

Is he the team’s best LB?

The case for and against him staying there

Joselu vs Rodrygo in the starting XI

Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance and overall importance to the team

Real Madrid’s build-up structure: Was it really a diamond?

Jude Bellingham’s performance

Kepa’s performance + overall season.

Vinicius Jr’s performance

Nacho’s shocking challenge.

Ancelotti’s tactical explanation of the starting XI.

And more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattW_MM)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)