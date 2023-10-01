Daily Thread: 1 October 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Back to the top!!

Los Blancos were much more clinical in Girona and ran out 3-0 winners after surviving an early scare, courtesy of goals from Joselu, Tchouameni and Jude. They’re back on top of La Liga with the rest of the pack breathing down their necks. There was one big negative towards the end of the game as Nacho seemed to lose his mind in injury time with a horror tackle and received his marching orders. He could miss 3 games or more with the defense already razor thin. Inexplicable .

Míchel, Girona's manager: “Ancelotti apologised for Nacho’s tackle. He did not understand it.” — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) September 30, 2023

What was Nacho doing? One of the ugliest red card challenges, but why? In stoppage time, 3-0 up and with two CBs already injured. — Euan McTear (@emctear) September 30, 2023

The game was covered in the detail in the links below.

Player Ratings: Girona 0 - 3 Real Madrid; 2023 La Liga https://t.co/mf4oXvAS89 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) September 30, 2023

Managing Madrid Podcast: Girona 0 - 3 Real Madrid, La Liga 2023 - 2024@KiyanSo and @MattW_MM break down a big win away from home:https://t.co/eRnInfMSFi — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) October 1, 2023

✍️ @emctear: "Coming into this game, Carlo Ancelotti had defeated 26 of the 27 LaLiga clubs he had faced in his career. Girona were the only team he hadn’t overcome"



READ:https://t.co/nRERyIKKcF — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) October 1, 2023

A Huge Dilemma!!

We have 2 LBs in our squad and yet in a big game Carlo Ancelotti decides to use Camavinga in the lb position and he put in a great shift. Now the concerning bit is whether this is going to become a thing. Carlo clearly doesn’t trust either Fran or Mendy and Camavinga has shown reluctance to playing the position despite doing very well there, barring the second leg in Manchester. You could also make the argument that it limits the players potential going forward. Are we going to keep experimenting like this or do we convert the player to a proper left back, meaning that he would have to start mastering the position. If young players don’t get regular playing time in their natural positions, then the last thing you should do is make them play that position in big games.

Well, this was the best overall left-back performance from start to finish we've had this season. Not saying it should be a regular thing, but, Camavinga's 1v1 defending has been foot perfect tonight and he's been very press resistant too. Worth noting. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) September 30, 2023

️Ancelotti: "I preferred to give Mendy a rest. I thought about putting Fran in but when having Viní Jr wide, he needed a side of Camavinga’s characteristics to press after possession loss and he did well.” pic.twitter.com/SKMVmuSBU7 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) September 30, 2023

ICYMI: Negreira Case; Consequences; Xabi Alonso.

Kiyan and Diego are back with their, Churros y Tácticas Podcast going over everything from Joao Cancelo vs Vinicius Jr on Oct 28th to why did Pep Guardiola leave Barca? Give it a listen.