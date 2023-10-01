 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 1 October 2023

Sunday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Girona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports

Back to the top!!

Los Blancos were much more clinical in Girona and ran out 3-0 winners after surviving an early scare, courtesy of goals from Joselu, Tchouameni and Jude. They’re back on top of La Liga with the rest of the pack breathing down their necks. There was one big negative towards the end of the game as Nacho seemed to lose his mind in injury time with a horror tackle and received his marching orders. He could miss 3 games or more with the defense already razor thin. Inexplicable .

The game was covered in the detail in the links below.

A Huge Dilemma!!

We have 2 LBs in our squad and yet in a big game Carlo Ancelotti decides to use Camavinga in the lb position and he put in a great shift. Now the concerning bit is whether this is going to become a thing. Carlo clearly doesn’t trust either Fran or Mendy and Camavinga has shown reluctance to playing the position despite doing very well there, barring the second leg in Manchester. You could also make the argument that it limits the players potential going forward. Are we going to keep experimenting like this or do we convert the player to a proper left back, meaning that he would have to start mastering the position. If young players don’t get regular playing time in their natural positions, then the last thing you should do is make them play that position in big games.

ICYMI: Negreira Case; Consequences; Xabi Alonso.

Kiyan and Diego are back with their, Churros y Tácticas Podcast going over everything from Joao Cancelo vs Vinicius Jr on Oct 28th to why did Pep Guardiola leave Barca? Give it a listen.

