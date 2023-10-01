Referee named for Champions League match between Napoli and Real Madrid

UEFA have appointed French referee Clement Turpin as the man in charge of Tuesday’s clash between Napoli and Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Per Realmadrid.com

Clément Turpin will referee the match between Real Madrid and Napoli, corresponding to the second matchday of the Champions League Group Stage, which will be held at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium (Tuesday, 21:00 h; Movistar Liga de Campeones). The French referee will officiate a match for our team in this competition for the sixth time. The last occasion was in the final of the 2021/22 Champions League, where our team won the Fourteenth.

Turpin is an experienced referee who should have no issues in this game. Napoli and Real Madrid will battle to win the Group during this stage of the Champions League, so having an official with such experience will be helpful in a game which could very well be decisive in the outcome of this group stage.