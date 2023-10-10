Las Blancas Podcast: Failed Experiments or Underlying Problems?

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 1-0 win against Villarreal in the fourth matchday of Liga F.

Talking points:

Lineup selection and a front two of Bruun and Moller

The mechanics of the Bruun-Moller and why it didn’t work

The midfield combination and importance of Tere in it

The back 3 during build-up and the viability of it

Toletti’s runs from midfield and how it helps progression

4-4-2 diamond pressing on Villarreal’s goal kicks with Raso as the #10

Raso’s central movements

Our poor shooting tendencies and how they impact our overall game

Zornoza’s performance and shortcomings

Tere’s impact on the game and the difference with her approach

Ivana’s return and performance

Are these performances a blip or the norm?

Poor officiating again

A short preview for the upcoming UWCL play-offs game against Valerenga

Players to watch from Valerenga

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)