Real Madrid fear Nacho will still be suspended against Barcelona

Real Madrid may face a setback ahead of the highly anticipated El Clasico against Barcelona on October 28th. According to a report published on AS, the club does not believe that central defender Nacho Fernandez’s three-match suspension will be reduced to two games, meaning he is likely to miss the clash.

Nacho received the suspension following a rough challenge on Girona’s Portu in a recent La Liga match. Initially, Real Madrid had hoped that the ban would be reduced due to Portu’s lack of injury and his subsequent inclusion in Girona’s squad list over the weekend. However, it appears unlikely that Nacho’s suspension will be shortened, making his absence from El Clasico almost certain.

In other defensive news, David Alaba remains sidelined with an injury. However, the Austrian international is expected to recover during the FIFA break. This should provide him with sufficient time to improve his fitness and regain momentum ahead of the crucial match against Barcelona. If Alaba does make a successful return, he will partner with Antonio Rudiger as the central defenders for Real Madrid.